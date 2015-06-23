June 23 Italian holding company Exor :

* says its capital structure will have no impact on PartnerRe's ratings in the event it buys company

* says that includes the 'BBB' rating of PartnerRe's preferred shares

* says Standard & Poor's has stated that Exor's rating and the ratings of its investee companies are independent of one another

* says PartnerRe should stop campaign "misleading" its shareholders

