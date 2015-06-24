June 24 H. Lundbeck A/S :
* Announced on Tuesday that newly released subgroup analysis of data from the QUALIFY study
showed significantly greater and clinically meaningful improvements in functioning and
health-related quality of life (HRQoL) with aripiprazole once-monthly compared with paliperidone
palmitate in patients aged 18-35 years living with schizophrenia 1
* Said subgroup analysis had also showed that patients aged 18-35 years had a significantly
greater reduction in disease severity with aripiprazole once-monthly compared with paliperidone
palmitate as assessed by the Clinical Global Impression-Severity scale (CGI-S) (mean difference
-0.44, p=0.026), and showed significantly greater relative effectiveness as assessed by the
Investigator's Assessment Questionnaire (IAQ) (mean difference -2.65, p=0.048)
(Gdynia Newsroom)