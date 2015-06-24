June 24 AS Roma SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that signed an agreement with Genoa Cricket and FC SpA for the voluntary disposal of the sharing agreement of player Andrea Bertolacci in favour of AS Roma

* Net consideration for the voluntary disposal of the sharing agreement is 8.5 million euros ($9.5 million)

