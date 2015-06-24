(Corrects fifth bullet point to say that shareholders will have right to acquire in total no more than 50,000 shares instead of no less than 50,000 shares. The company corrected its own statement.)

June 24 Erne Ventures SA :

* Said on Tuesday that under the plan of Arrinera Automotive debut on NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, offers to shareholders, who acquired series B warrants of Arrinera Automotive, acquisition of shares of Arrinera SA

* Arrinera SA is owner of Arrinera Automotive SA

* Each warrant of Arrinera Automotive will entitle to acquire 5 shares of Arrinera SA

* Erne Ventures will buy series B warrants of Arrinera Automotive at 1 zloty per warrant and subsequently for each bought warrant will sell 5 shares of Arrinera SA at 4.50 zloty per share

* Said that 24 investors who bought in 2012/2013 warrants of Arrinera Automotive will have right to acquire in total no more than 50,000 shares of Arrinera SA representing 1.19 percent stake

