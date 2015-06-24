RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on oil and refined fuels: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
(Corrects fifth bullet point to say that shareholders will have right to acquire in total no more than 50,000 shares instead of no less than 50,000 shares. The company corrected its own statement.)
June 24 Erne Ventures SA :
* Said on Tuesday that under the plan of Arrinera Automotive debut on NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, offers to shareholders, who acquired series B warrants of Arrinera Automotive, acquisition of shares of Arrinera SA
* Arrinera SA is owner of Arrinera Automotive SA
* Each warrant of Arrinera Automotive will entitle to acquire 5 shares of Arrinera SA
* Erne Ventures will buy series B warrants of Arrinera Automotive at 1 zloty per warrant and subsequently for each bought warrant will sell 5 shares of Arrinera SA at 4.50 zloty per share
* Said that 24 investors who bought in 2012/2013 warrants of Arrinera Automotive will have right to acquire in total no more than 50,000 shares of Arrinera SA representing 1.19 percent stake
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
SEATTLE, May 8 Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.