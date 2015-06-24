BRIEF-Black Knight Financial Services says offering 5 mln shares
* Says offering 5.00 million shares Further company coverage:
June 24 Masmovil Ibercom SA :
* Said on Tuesday it had closed a placement of bonds for 27 million euros ($30 million) addressed to qualified institutional investors
* 16 institutional investors subscribed for 270 corporate senior bonds at a 100,000 euros nominal value each
* The issued bonds have a maturity of five years with the maturity date on June 30, 2020, and an annual coupon of 5.50 percent
* The bond issuance to contribute to financing of new growth opportunities
* Says it plans to issue up to 21.05 million shares at 19.05 yuan per share to raise up to 401.0 million yuan ($58.08 million) for its Shanghai IPO