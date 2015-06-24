China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.4 pct
June 24 Yatra Capital Ltd :
* Says it has exited its investment in Market City RetailMall, Pune and received 9.94 million euros ($11.13 million)
* This takes the cumulative exit realization to date to 65.15 million euros
Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1SIQewt
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 0.4 pct
* Announces a partnership with Wipro Limited to deliver it testing services to one of Australia's financial institutions