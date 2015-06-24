June 24 Yatra Capital Ltd :

* Says it has exited its investment in Market City RetailMall, Pune and received 9.94 million euros ($11.13 million)

* This takes the cumulative exit realization to date to 65.15 million euros

($1 = 0.8934 euros)