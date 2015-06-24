BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
June 24 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Tuesday that it resolved to exclude from trading shares of One 2 One SA as of July 21, due to the company's liquidation bankruptcy
Source text: bit.ly/1Ji7VS2
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company Source text Further company coverage: