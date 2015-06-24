June 24Juventus FC SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday that it exercised the option right for the definitive acquisition of player Roberto Maximiliano Pereyra from Udinese Calcio SpA

* Deal value is 14 million euros ($15.70 million) to be paid in three years

* Deal envisages additional amount of maximum 1.5 million euros if certain conditions are met

* The player contract will last until June 30, 2019

