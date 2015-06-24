BRIEF-Clorox increases quarterly dividend 5 pct to 84 cents per share
* Increases quarterly dividend 5 percent to 84 cents per share
June 24Juventus FC SpA :
* Reported on Tuesday that it exercised the option right for the definitive acquisition of player Roberto Maximiliano Pereyra from Udinese Calcio SpA
* Deal value is 14 million euros ($15.70 million) to be paid in three years
* Deal envisages additional amount of maximum 1.5 million euros if certain conditions are met
* The player contract will last until June 30, 2019
* Systemwide sales rose 10 percent to 3.93 billion pesos for first quarter 2017