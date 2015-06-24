RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on oil and refined fuels: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
June 24 RusHydro :
* By July 1 will present terms for recapitalization of up to 85 billion roubles ($1.57 billion) for the rescue of Energy Systems of East, RusHydro head Evgeny Dod told journalists on Wednesday
* Considers attracting VTB, Sberbank, Gazprombank in its capital
* Based on the nominal value of shares, the banks' stake can reach up to 20 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 54.1150 roubles) (Reported by Anastasia Lyrchikova, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
SEATTLE, May 8 Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.