June 24 RusHydro :

* By July 1 will present terms for recapitalization of up to 85 billion roubles ($1.57 billion) for the rescue of Energy Systems of East, RusHydro head Evgeny Dod told journalists on Wednesday

* Considers attracting VTB, Sberbank, Gazprombank in its capital

* Based on the nominal value of shares, the banks' stake can reach up to 20 pct Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 54.1150 roubles)