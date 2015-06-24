BRIEF-Japan trade min: Will apply trade control law if fears of technology transfer with sale of Toshiba's chip business
May 9 Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry, Hiroshige Seko, says:
June 24 Mondo TV Suisse SA :
* Signs agreement for co-production and distribution of a TV series based on XrisP Co toy line Nori
* Co-production agreement envisages that XrisP participates to the production of the series also with a financial contribution of USD 2.9 million
* To receive as part of the agreement 50 pct of revenues derived from the TV series and merchandising, except in some territories in South-East Asia
* To receive as part of the agreement 20 pct of revenues derived from the toy line, except in some territories in South-East Asia
* Plans to complete series for distribution by April 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry, Hiroshige Seko, says:
* Industrie&Co will partner with Flamingo on a non-exclusive basis to perform the integration work of the Flamingo platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: