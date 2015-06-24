Target to test next-day delivery service in Minneapolis
May 8 Target Corp plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.
June 24 Groupe Partouche SA :
* Reports H1 consolidated EBITDA of 41 million euros ($45.8 million), up 20 percent
* H1 net income group share is 12.2 million euros versus 21.3 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1Hh6yB1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Target Corp plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.
* Qtrly sales for group's Homeware Segment increased by 8.80% to NZ$86.5 million