May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.
* Enters agreement with Caesars Interactive Entertainment (CIE) in New Jersey
* Will deliver a full suite of casino games for both desktop and mobile, which will initially be offered to CIE's online brand in New Jersey, CaesarsCasino.com
WASHINGTON, May 4 General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt warned the Trump administration on Thursday to avoid protectionist policies while calling on it to level the playing field for American companies with tax reform, revived export financing and improved trade agreements.