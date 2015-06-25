June 25 4Fun Media SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it updated its development strategy and sees higher costs than previously included in FY 2015 financial forecast

* Decided to raise expenditure for increase 4FUN brand recognition and rebrand all television channels owned to 4FUN as of June 25

* Sees expenditure related to rebranding of 2.5 million zlotys ($672,224) in 2015

* Said that mjuzik.tv will change its name to 4FUN HITS and TV DISCO to 4FUN FIT&DANCE

* Aims to create social media music television supported by 4FUN APP application

* Says that rebranding can influence realization of financial forecast in next quarters of 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7190 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)