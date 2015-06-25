UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
June 25 4Fun Media SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it updated its development strategy and sees higher costs than previously included in FY 2015 financial forecast
* Decided to raise expenditure for increase 4FUN brand recognition and rebrand all television channels owned to 4FUN as of June 25
* Sees expenditure related to rebranding of 2.5 million zlotys ($672,224) in 2015
* Said that mjuzik.tv will change its name to 4FUN HITS and TV DISCO to 4FUN FIT&DANCE
* Aims to create social media music television supported by 4FUN APP application
* Says that rebranding can influence realization of financial forecast in next quarters of 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7190 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 24-29 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malay