June 25 Biosynex SA :

* Shareholders approve merger by absorption of Prodiag by Biosynex

* Aims to be profitable from 2015 and to reach a FY revenue of about 27 million euros ($30.21 million) within 3 years as well as gross operating margin of over 10 pct

* Plans capital increase to finance future growth Source text: bit.ly/1e4LPEO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)