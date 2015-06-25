BRIEF-Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's increased cash offer of $2.30 per unit
* Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's unconditional and final cash offer of a $2.30 per generation unit
June 25 Biosynex SA :
* Shareholders approve merger by absorption of Prodiag by Biosynex
* Aims to be profitable from 2015 and to reach a FY revenue of about 27 million euros ($30.21 million) within 3 years as well as gross operating margin of over 10 pct
* Plans capital increase to finance future growth Source text: bit.ly/1e4LPEO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* APN Funds Management, responsible entity of Generation Healthcare REIT, reached agreement with NWH Australia Asset Co