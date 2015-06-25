BRIEF-Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's increased cash offer of $2.30 per unit
* Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's unconditional and final cash offer of a $2.30 per generation unit
June 25 PZ Cormay SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed a deal with Apacor Ltd to distribute Apacor's diagnostic products in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Russia and Ukraine
* The company will acquire products of Apacor of the total value not less than 2.4 million euros ($2.7 million) net
* APN Funds Management, responsible entity of Generation Healthcare REIT, reached agreement with NWH Australia Asset Co