UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
June 25 HubStyle SA (former Grupa Nokaut SA) :
* Said on Wednesday that following acquisition of Sugarfree sp. z o.o. (formerly HubStyle sp. z o.o.) and sale of stake in Morizon, decided to update its business strategy
* Will concentrate on e-commerce, development of Sugarfree brand and online shop sugarfree.pl
* Plans to develop own fashion brands
* Will finance its new strategy using sale proceeds from sale of stake in Morizon and some of Nokaut.pl's assets
