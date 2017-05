June 25 ATM Grupa SA :

* Said on Wednesday that the total turnover with Telewizja Polsat Sp. z .o.o. up to date is 32.2 million zlotys ($8.7 million)

* The agreement of the highest value (10.4 million zlotys) was signed on Jan. 15 and concerned production of further series of Pierwsza milosc Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.7221 zlotys)