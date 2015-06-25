BRIEF-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of his IBM stake in Q1, Q2 2017- CNBC
June 25 Betacom SA :
* Signs in consortium with Ingrifo Sp. z o.o. Sp. K. a 12.9 million zloty ($3.5 million) gross contract with Polish state insurer ZUS for delivery of software and its maintenance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7359 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.