* Said on Thursday sold shopping centre known as Solnechniy II as well as the Bakhrushina House office building in Moscow

* Properties were sold for the price of $46.6 million to Horizon Properties Ltd

* Says will record a sales profit of about 1.2 million euros ($1.30 million) from the transaction in comparison with the market value of the first quarter of 2015

