BRIEF-Vivant corp records total net income for the period ending March 31, 2017 of 243.8 million Pesos
* Qtrly total revenues amounted to 948.6 million pesos, recording a 43% YOY growth from 663.6 million pesos
June 26 Verbicom SA :
* Said on Thursday that its unit, VERSIM SA, received an order from a German partner for delivery of mobile phones worth 1.2 million zlotys ($322,044) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7262 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly total revenues amounted to 948.6 million pesos, recording a 43% YOY growth from 663.6 million pesos
* Q1 NET LOSS 0.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 0.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO