June 26 Hubstyle SA (formerly Grupa Nokaut SA) :

* Said on Thursday that Duratonic Investment raises its stake in the company to 62.2 percent from 25.93 percent, following Hubstyle's capital increase

* Currently Duratonic Investment holds 9,970,922 shares of the company

* Duratonic Investment is affiliated to Wojciech Czernecki, the chairman of Hubstyle's supervisory board

