BRIEF-Vivant corp records total net income for the period ending March 31, 2017 of 243.8 million Pesos
* Qtrly total revenues amounted to 948.6 million pesos, recording a 43% YOY growth from 663.6 million pesos
June 26 Hubstyle SA (formerly Grupa Nokaut SA) :
* Said on Thursday that Duratonic Investment raises its stake in the company to 62.2 percent from 25.93 percent, following Hubstyle's capital increase
* Currently Duratonic Investment holds 9,970,922 shares of the company
* Duratonic Investment is affiliated to Wojciech Czernecki, the chairman of Hubstyle's supervisory board
* Q1 NET LOSS 0.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 0.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO