* Q1 performance adversely affected by group financial restructuring and significant change programme

* 8% decline in income year on year

* Operating margin of 14% affected by the challenging backdrop of the last 12 months

* The final part of the financial restructuring will see several, now economically inactive companies, including towergate partnership co limited, go into liquidation

* Long term five year partnership agreed with allianz totalling circa £770 million gross written premium