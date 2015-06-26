BRIEF-Vivant corp records total net income for the period ending March 31, 2017 of 243.8 million Pesos
* Qtrly total revenues amounted to 948.6 million pesos, recording a 43% YOY growth from 663.6 million pesos
June 26 MNI SA :
* Said on Thursday that following the acquisition of 17 million of Hyperion SA's series F shares, it sold 4,500,000 of them for 18 million zlotys ($4.8 million)
* 3 undisclosed entities bought 1.5 mln of Hyperion's shares each for 4 zlotys per share
* Said that the acquisition of the series F shares is a short-term investment and intents to sell all of them
* Q1 NET LOSS 0.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 0.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO