BRIEF-Bialetti Q1 EBITDA stable at EUR 1.2 mln
* BELIEVES THERE ARE NO RISKS TO MEET TARGETS FOR MARGINS AND NET FINANCIAL POSITION SET IN 2013-2017 BUSINESS PLAN
June 26 HI Real SpA :
* Reported on Thursday that board of directors approved reserved capital increase of maximum 610,800 euros ($683,485.20), excluding option rights
* Plans to issue maximum of 17,000,000 new shares for a total consideration of 550,800 euros
* Newly issued shares to be subscribed entirely by Santa Marta Real Estate SpA by July 25
* The shares to be at price of 0.0324 euro per share
* The offer sees also free allotment of 4,000,000 warrants to be exercised from September 1, 2015 to July 31, 2018
* Each warrant gives right to subscribe 1 ordinary share at price of 0.015 euro. Capital increase in service to warrants to be 60,000 euros
* By subscribing to capital increase and exercising warrant rights Santa Marta Real Estate SpA will rise its stake in HI Real to 29.36 percent
* Q1 SALES 30.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 29.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO