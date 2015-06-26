BRIEF-RioCan REIT Q1 earnings per share C$0.50 from continuing operations
* Riocan reit announces financial results for the first quarter 2017 and returns occupancy to above 96%
June 26 Ipopema Securities SA :
* Said on Thursday that it will recommend to shareholders FY 2014 dividend of 3.2 million zlotys in total ($859,200) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7244 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Riocan reit announces financial results for the first quarter 2017 and returns occupancy to above 96%
HONG KONG, May 12 The prospects for global payment network operators including Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc at last entering the Chinese market remain uncertain, even after the United States and China moved towards starting a licensing process for them.