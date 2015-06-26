BRIEF-Vertice 360 Q1 EBITDA turns to positive at 0.1 mln euros YoY
* Q1 NET LOSS 0.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 0.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
June 26 Hubstyle SA (formerly Grupa Nokaut SA) :
* Said on Thursday that Wojciech Czernecki acquired 518,124 of the company's shares for 1.24 zloty each, following Hubstyle's capital increase
* Wojciech Czernecki paid for the shares via a contribution in kind of Sugarfree sp. z o.o. shares (formerly HubStyle sp. z o.o.)
* Duratonic Investment raises its stake in the company to 62.2 percent from 25.93 percent, and also pays for the purchase of Hubstyle's 8,030,922 shares via a contribution in kind of Sugarfree sp. z o.o. shares
* Wojciech Czernecki, the chairman of Hubstyle's supervisory board, owns a controlling stake in Duratonic Investment
