BRIEF-Prim Q1 net profit up at 2.9 mln euros
* Q1 REVENUE 30.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 26.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
June 26Spineway SAS :
* Announces on Thursday successful trials for its new range Mont-Blanc minimally invasive (MIS)
* The new range Mont-Blanc MIS should obtain CE mark in Q3 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1GNbN9O
* Myriad Genetics - announced new data "demonstrating utility" of prolaris test to predict 10-year risk of metastases in men treated for prostate cancer