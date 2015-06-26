(Company corrected its own statement to say that shares will be acquired over the counter and not via stock exchange)

June 26 Powerland AG :

* Majority shareholder of Powerland orders further acquisition of shares of up to 10 pct

* Majority shareholder ordered investment bank to acquire up to 1,500,000 shares in Powerland over the counter for a share price of up to 0.50 euros