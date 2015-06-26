June 26 Alba Private Equity SpA :

* LEM SpA meets statutory requirements for a mandatory tender offer for 5,936,337 Alba Private Equity ordinary shares

* Offer is the result of a shareholders' agreement between LEM SpA, Equilybra Capital Partners SpA, L&B Capital SpA, RoofTop Venture Srl and Paolo Mevio

* As a result of the shareholders' agreement, Equilybra Capital Partners SpA, L&B Capital SpA, MEP Srl and Paolo Mevio give 4,188,663 Alba Private Equity shares to LEM SpA, corresponding to 41.37 pct of its share capital

