June 26 Poland's Bioton :

* Hong Kong's NovoTek Pharmaceuticals Limited announced on Friday a public tender offer to buy 33 percent in Polish pharmaceutical company Bioton at 7.0 zlotys ($1.87) per share.

* On Friday close, Bioton traded at 5.22 zlotys per share. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7412 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)