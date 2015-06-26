June 26 Global City Holdings NV :

* Said on Friday adjusts buy-back tender offer price to 41.73 Polish zloty ($11.15) per share

* Previously announced price of 47.70 polish zloty per share is subject to the Dutch withholding tax in amount of 5.97 polish zloty per share

($1 = 3.7416 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)