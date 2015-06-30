June 30 Flow Traders BV IPO-FLOW.AS:
* Announces indicative price range, offer size of planned
IPO, start of offer period and publication of prospectus
* The IPO consists of a secondary offering of up to
16,287,075 shares of Flow Traders' ordinary shares
* The indicative price range set at 29.00-37.00 euros per
share, valuing flow traders at a post-ipo equity value of
approximately 1,350 million euros ($1.51 billion)- 1,722 million
euros
* The offering is valued at approximately 472 - 603 million
euros on the basis of the indicative price range and excluding
the over-allotment option
* The offer and subscription period commences at 09:00 am on
June 30 and is expected to end at 14:00 pm on July 9
* Listing of and first trading in the shares on Euronext
Amsterdam are expected on July 10
