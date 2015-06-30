June 30 CUBE.ITG SA :

* Said on Monday that on June 26 Sebastian Boguslawski sold 250,000 company's shares and Mizarus Sp. z o.o. bought 250,000 company's shares at 3 zlotys per share

* Sebastian Boguslawski lowered his stake in company to 4.29 percent from 7.25 percent

* After registration of the company's capital increase on June 24, Mizarus Sp. z o.o. raised its stake in company to 8.95 percent (754,800 shares) from 0 percent via acquisition of 754,800 the company's shares at 5 zloty each

* On June 26, Mizarus Sp. z o.o. raised its stake in company to 11.91 percent from 8.95 percent

* Marek Girek, vice chairman of the company's management boars, holds 100 percent stake in Mizarus Sp. z o.o.

