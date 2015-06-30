June 30 Sonae SGPS SA :
* Said on Monday that Sonae RP concluded, on June 29, the
sale & leaseback transaction of 105.9 million euros ($118.3
million) related to 12 food retail assets
* Food retail assets are located in Portugal and have an
estimated net book value of 74.8 million euros
* The transactions already completed during Q2-2015 amount
to 184.7 million euros and were the result of the sale and
leaseback of three properties where Sonae MC operates, together
with the above-mentioned transaction
