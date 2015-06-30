(Repeats JUNE 29 column, no change to text)
By John Kemp
LONDON, June 29 "The first shock of a great
earthquake had, just at that period, rent the whole
neighbourhood to its centre," is how Charles Dickens described
the coming of the railroads to north London.
"Houses were knocked down; streets broken through and
stopped; deep pits and trenches dug in the ground; enormous
heaps of earth and clay thrown up; buildings that were
undermined and shaking, propped by great beams of wood," Dickens
wrote of the railroad driven through Camden Town to connect
London with Birmingham.
"In short, the yet unfinished railroad was in progress; and
from the very core of all this dire disorder, trailed smoothly
away, upon its mighty course of civilisation and improvement" he
wrote in "Dombey and Son", published between 1846 and 1848, at
the height of the country's railway building mania.
The railway is now part of the West Coast Main Line,
Britain's busiest long-distance passenger route, connecting the
capital with Coventry, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and
Glasgow.
Dickens was ambivalent about the social and economic changes
wrought by the railways but there is no doubt they ushered in
the modern world and today are extolled as a more
climate-friendly alternative to highway transport.
Britain's railroads would never have been built, however, if
their promoters had had to deal with the country's modern
planning bureaucracy, which has left the country with a chronic
shortage of housing and mostly paralysed the development of
infrastructure.
Lancashire County Council's decision on Monday to reject an
application to drill and hydraulic fracture up to four wells at
a site in the borough of Fylde on the grounds of "noise" and
"visual impact" is a symbol of everything that is wrong with the
country's planning control system.
The planning application has already been reviewed by
council officials against almost 50 different planning policy
documents and criteria set by local councils, health and safety
authorities, national government and the European Union.
It has been tested for compliance with everything from
national energy policy and core planning principles to local
policies on nature reserves and development in countryside
areas.
But in the end elected local councillors voted to reject the
application against the advice of their own planning officers,
who recommended it should be accepted subject to stringent
conditions on traffic movements, control of noise, dust,
landscaping, ecology and other matters designed to protect local
residents and the environment.
The decision will almost certainly be appealed on the
grounds of unreasonableness and end up being reviewed by an
independent planning inspector, national government ministers
and ultimately the courts.
Councillors responded to a mix of community concerns about
disruption and a strong campaign by outside environmentalists
opposed to hydraulic fracturing in particular and the production
of fossil fuels in general.
BYZANTINE BUREAUCRACY
Britain's planning system is a byzantine hybrid of national
policies implemented by elected local councils subject to review
by a national planning inspectorate, ministers and the courts,
which ensures it is neither democratic nor efficient, and
decisions are subject to endless and costly delays.
In one view, the county council's decision is a welcome
demonstration of localism and democracy in action: communities
successfully opposing drilling for natural gas in their area.
The problem is that energy production is a national as well
as local concern and the energy has to be produced somewhere.
There are 496,000 separate household spaces in Lancashire of
which 412,000 (83 percent) rely exclusively on gas central
heating, according to Britain's Office for National Statistics.
In Fylde, the borough in which gas company Cuadrilla applied
to drill wells, more than 81 percent of households rely on gas
to heat their homes, slightly higher than the average for
England and Wales.
Gas became the most popular home-heating fuel in Britain
following the discovery of extensive reserves in the North Sea
during the 1960s and 1970s, replacing dirty coal and expensive
electricity.
But the North Sea fields are depleting, leaving the country
increasingly reliant on imported gas from the Middle East and
perhaps, in future, North America.
Even if gas is to be imported via giant LNG carriers, it
must arrive at giant regasification terminals and be sent via
underground pipelines, all of which must be built in some local
authority somewhere.
There is a legitimate debate over how much gas can be
produced from onshore plays like Lancashire's Bowland shale.
Most estimates suggest the amount of gas in place is vast
though the quantity that might be technically and economically
recoverable is far smaller.
Without drilling and fracturing a series of test wells,
however, the extent of the resource will never be known.
Britain's planning system has become hostage to an
anti-development bias stymieing everything from house building
and new roads and railways to mineral resources and wind farms.
Lancashire's attempt to block shale development, despite all
the proposed safe guards negotiated by the county's own planning
officials, suggests local factors are being given too much
weight in decision-making.
There is a clear sense that elected councillors would not
have approved the drilling application under any circumstances,
no matter what safeguards were negotiated.
No community is enthusiastic about the development of new
homes or industrial sites in its area but national and local
prosperity depends on houses and industries being located
somewhere.
If Camden council was asked to review the construction of
the London to Birmingham railway under today's planning rules it
would almost certainly reject the project as too disruptive for
local residents in an increasingly genteel area.
But then the country would not have a fast rail link between
London, the north of England and Scotland. Lancashire residents
use that section of rail track every time they travel to London
by train.
The same local hostility to house-building explains why the
country has a chronic shortage of homes and some of the most
expensive accommodation in the world despite there not being any
real shortage of land.
When the Lancashire decision is taken to appeal, there is
little doubt planning inspectors, ministers and the courts will
probably reverse the decision on the grounds it was
"unreasonable", something which the council's own lawyers
warned, but only after more delay and expense.
Lancashire's decision to reject fracking despite all the
assurances which were given about noise, traffic and other
impacts stands as a magnificent symbol of the dysfunction in
Britain's planning system.
(Editing by William Hardy)