China stocks fall as regulatory fears deepen; Hong Kong up
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger
July 1Retail Estates SA :
* Completes on Tuesday the acquisition of 9 retail parks. The 69 retail properties were acquired for an amount of 129 million euros ($143.69 million)
* Properties represent an expected annual rental income of 7.94 million euros
* The proceeds of the capital increase of 28 May 2015, an amount of 76.21 million euros, are entirely invested
Source text: bit.ly/1CIkluO
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger
By Hanna Paul May 8 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, while better-than-expected Indonesian economic growth lifted the market to a record high. Macron was elected French President on Sunday, washing the global markets and particularly European allies with relief, as the independent centrist favours keeping the country in the European Union. The win also a