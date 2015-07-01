Italy - Factors to watch on May 8
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
July 1 TELES AG Informationstechnologien :
* Said on Tuesday had resolved to fundamentally restructure the company: business unit Access Solutions would be discontinued
* Said is focussing on growing sector of software based solutions for network operators
* Said continuing decrease in revenues due to unsatisfactory sales numbers for Mobile as well as for VoIP Gateway products had severely impacted TELES
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
* Says it signed a 30.83 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipments