July 1 Reworld Media :

* Announces on Tuesday a 5 million euros ($5.56 million)capital increase through current account balance

* Issuance of 2,702,703 new shares at a unit price of 1.85 euro

* Following capital increase, the share capitalisation is of 27,850,963 shares.

Source text: bit.ly/1BWNGXe

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)