Italy - Factors to watch on May 8
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
July 1 Reworld Media :
* Announces on Tuesday a 5 million euros ($5.56 million)capital increase through current account balance
* Issuance of 2,702,703 new shares at a unit price of 1.85 euro
* Following capital increase, the share capitalisation is of 27,850,963 shares.
Source text: bit.ly/1BWNGXe
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
* Says it signed a 30.83 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipments