The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Esprinet SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that it signed binding agreement to buy further 20 percent stake in Celly SpA
* Esprinet already holds 60 percent of share capital of Celly SpA
* Transaction value is 1.99 million euros ($2.21 million)
