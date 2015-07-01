BRIEF-LONGi Green Energy Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
July 1 Yellow Hat SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders resolved to raise company's capital by 6 million zlotys ($1.6 million) via a private issue of 60 million series D shares
($1 = 3.7675 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest 6 million yuan to set up a Nanjing-based tech JV with an enterprise management firm