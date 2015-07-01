BRIEF-Nippon View Hotel buys back 109,400 shares for 149.3 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 109,400 shares for 149.3 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30
July 1 AS Roma SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that it signed an agreement with Hellas Verona FC for definitive disposal of the sporting rights of player Federico Viviani for 4 million euros ($4.45 million)
* Signed an agreement with U.S. Sassuolo Calcio for definitive disposal of the sporting rights of player Lorenzo Pellegrini for 1.25 million euros
May 8 Ginza Renoir Co Ltd * Says chairman, Fumio Komiyama passed away on May 4 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/Pds35a Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)