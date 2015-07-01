July 1 AS Roma SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that it signed an agreement with Hellas Verona FC for definitive disposal of the sporting rights of player Federico Viviani for 4 million euros ($4.45 million)

* Signed an agreement with U.S. Sassuolo Calcio for definitive disposal of the sporting rights of player Lorenzo Pellegrini for 1.25 million euros

