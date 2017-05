July 1 Elzab SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its shareholders meeting resolved to pay FY 2014 dividend of 0.89 zloty per share or total value of 13.3 million zlotys

* Dividend day July 7, payment day July 23

($1 = 3.7701 zlotys)