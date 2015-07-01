UPDATE 1-New Zealand bond market attracts fewer foreign issuers
* Kauri bonds struggle as relative pricing advantage fades (Recasts with reopening of market via KBN tap)
July 1 Good Idea SA :
* Jozef Wozniakowski resigns as the company's chairman of the supervisory board Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kauri bonds struggle as relative pricing advantage fades (Recasts with reopening of market via KBN tap)
* Aims to increase assets under management from $3.5 billion to $5.6 billion in 2017 by acquisition in financial services, infrastructure sectors