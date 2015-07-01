UPDATE 1-New Zealand bond market attracts fewer foreign issuers
* Kauri bonds struggle as relative pricing advantage fades (Recasts with reopening of market via KBN tap)
July 1Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM) :
* Announces that it has completed the initial public offering of its ordinary shares on the Moscow Exchange
* CBM has raised 13.2 billion roubles ($237.93 million) during the offering completed on June 30
* As a result of the offering, bank's free float of the shares will stand at circa 18.8 pct
* Based on the offer price of 3.62 roubles per share, CBM's market capitalisation is 70.2 billion
* More than 450 orders have been placed by investors during CBM's IPO.
* VTB Capital was the sole global coordinator and bookrunner of the offering
* REGION GROUP and ATON Investment Company acted as co-lead managers of the offering
* Aims to increase assets under management from $3.5 billion to $5.6 billion in 2017 by acquisition in financial services, infrastructure sectors