BRIEF-Ayala Land says qtrly net income 5.56 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income 5.56 billion pesos, up 18 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 1 Poland's Orbis :
* French Accor's Polish unit Orbis said on Wednesday it made an early payment of 300 million zlotys ($80 million) towards a 480 million zloty loan it took out with lenders Pekao and Societe Generale.
* The payment was made with funds obtained in a June bond issue, the company said. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7664 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.3 million dirhams versus loss of 4 million dirhams year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pVcfSW) Further company coverage: )