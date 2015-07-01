BRIEF-Beibu Gulf Tourism completes establishment of tourism JV with partners
* Says it completes establishment of tourism JV with partners in Qinhuangdao city, on May 2
July 1 Cogeme Set SpA :
* Reported on Tuesday Q1 2015 net loss of 908,751 euros ($1.01 million) versus restated net loss of 109,073 euros year on year
* Q1 2015 production value of 107,293 euros versus 200 euros year on year
* To stop disclosing consolidated results as it is no longer in control of all the companies
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016