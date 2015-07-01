BRIEF-Beibu Gulf Tourism completes establishment of tourism JV with partners
* Says it completes establishment of tourism JV with partners in Qinhuangdao city, on May 2
July 1 Kent Gida Maddeleri Sanayii ve Ticaret AS :
* Sells out coffee business for 35.8 million lira ($13.31 million) plus VAT to Jacobs Douwe Egberts Tr Gda Ticaret Sanayi
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016