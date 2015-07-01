BRIEF-Beibu Gulf Tourism completes establishment of tourism JV with partners
* Says it completes establishment of tourism JV with partners in Qinhuangdao city, on May 2
July 1 Trabzonspor Sportif Yatirim ve Futbol Isletmeciligi Ticaret AS
* Signs player Stephane M'bia Etoundi until 2017-2018 season (for 3 years)
* To pay 2.2 million euros ($2.44 million) signing fee, 2.6 million euros guarantee fee for each season and 5,000 euros for each match
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016