July 2 A2micile Europe SA :

* Announced on Wednesday the launch of its new commercial brand name: Azae

* The A2micile group will now operate under two brand names: Azae and DomAliance

* The company will continue to be listed on Alternext under the name A2micile Europe

Source text: bit.ly/1T7YEOo

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)