BRIEF-EROS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES TELEVISION SYNDICATION DEAL WITH ZEE
July 2 A2micile Europe SA :
* Announced on Wednesday the launch of its new commercial brand name: Azae
* The A2micile group will now operate under two brand names: Azae and DomAliance
* The company will continue to be listed on Alternext under the name A2micile Europe
May 8 Activist investor Elliott Management has taken a 15.3 percent stake in Gigamon Inc, which makes software to manage traffic online, according to a regulatory filing.