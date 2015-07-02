BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
July 2 Parmalat SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that it completed the acquisition of the dairy division of BRF SA (BRF), a Brazilian food company
* The transaction was carried out through the acquisition, by unit Lactalis do Brasil Ltda, of the entire share capital of Elebat Alimentos SA (Elebat), the acquired BRF dairy unit
* Total price of the acquisition is USD 700 million and was paid in full
PORT LOUIS, May 8 Luxury hotels group New Mauritius Hotels (NMH) reported a 10.8 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Monday, helped by an increase in tourist arrivals to the Indian Ocean island.